Terence Lewis On Worst Part Of Being Single During Lockdown: “I Have Realised The Importance Of Physical…..”

“The worst part about this lockdown is being single. I have realised the importance of physical intimacy and miss holding hands and stealing kisses every now and then,” said Terence Lewis, about how he misses being in a relationship.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Terence Lewis says the only thing that has kept him going is trying to stay surrounded with positivity. He keeps himself busy with work.

“I have worked more in the last two months than I ever have in the past two years,” Terence Lewis said.

Terence opens up about his lockdown period in a conversation with Kusha Kapila in an episode of “Go Fun Yourself”, which streams on Voot.

Earlier in an interview, the choreographer said his life in lockdown is pretty busy.

“Days are busy with lots of shoots, interviews and even online appearances and judging! With all the technology available today we are constantly active online. My institute is conducting classes online, with a big dance camp (May 18-23). I am busy with planning and promotions. And like everyone else — I have to cook and clean my house. I do make it a point to fit in some time for yoga and meditation as well, it’s so important for my well-being,” Lewis, who has judged many dance reality TV shows, told IANS.

