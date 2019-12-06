Tanushree Dutta Asks For Crime Branch’s Intervention As The Oshiwara Police Station Gives Clean Chit To Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta’s fight for justice against Nana Patekar came to a stall when the Oshiwara police station gave the veteran actor a clean chit. Three more people – Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang were also freed from the accusation and Tanushree felt helpless post the verdict. But as she had mentioned earlier, the actress has decided to not give up on her fight.

Yesterday, Tanushree Dutta filed a petition opposing the ‘B-Summary’ report filed by the Oshiwara police in connection with her complaint of molestation against actor Nana Patekar. For the unversed, a ‘B-Summary’ report is filed before a court when the police do not find any evidence to file a charge sheet. The protest petition has been filed before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri, Mumbai.

The petition has asked the court to initiate contempt measures against the investigating officer involved in the case for filing a “false report”. Tanushree also proposed that the Anti Corruption Bureau must register a case against the Oshwiara police office. She also demanded narco-analysis of Nana Patekar as well as the investigating officer.

Tanushree Dutta further urged the court to hand over the investigation to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. Tanushree also gave a breakdown of how crucial witnesses support ting her case were allegedly not examined and electronic evidence was botched up. She even revealed that 13 witnesses who were picked up by the police were either connected to Nana Patekar or were working with him.

For those who are unaware, earlier, the police informed the court in July that they found no evidence to prosecute Nana Patekar. Tanushree had filed a complaint against the veteran actor in October 2018, accusing him of harassing her and misbehaving with her. This happened during the shooting of a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

This confession of Tanushree brought a wave change in Bollywood. Big names like Anu Malik, Sajid Khan were brought up in the #Metoo wave. Anu Malik had to even step down from his position as a judge on Indian Idol 11. Sajid Khan was removed from his position as a director in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4.

