Vivek Agnihotri Ropes In Anupam Kher For The Kashmir Files

After the critically acclaimed The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri is now returning with what he calls his most ambitious project till date, The Kashmir Files. The film will revolve around the biggest genocide in Indian history, the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits. And now, the makers has roped in celebrated actor Anupam Kher for the lead role.

The announcement was made by Vivek during his recent tour to the US, where he and his wife, Pallavi Joshi are meeting and interviewing real-life victims and survivors of the families who suffered during this uncovered or barely covered genocide in India.

Speaking about bringing Anupam Kher on board, Vivek Agnihotri has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “When I started researching, meeting, and listening to Kashmiri Hindu community, I realised that their story of loss and suffering is so painful that if this story has to be told, it must be told by the greatest of actors of our times to bring the realism, conviction, and sensibility that heals the community. My first choice was Anupam Kher. It’s a coincidence that he happens to be a Kashmiri himself, and I am so proud and happy that when he heard the script in his New York home, he agreed to act in this very important film of our times. I hope that the audience will see a dimension of Mr. Kher that we haven’t seen so far.”

Confirming the news, Vivek also took to his Instagram account and shared an image of himself with the Kya Kehna actor captioning it as, “Yes. It’s official. Team #TheKashmirFiles is honoured to have 2 times national and 8 times Filmfare award winner, Mr. @AnupamPKher on board. We promise to bring you not just an honest tale of the suffering & loss of Kashmiri Hindus. And of their extraordinary survival & success.”

While we are all excited to see the outcome of such a talented duo with such a thrilling concept, do let us know your views in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!