Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla’s Take On The Telangana Rapists Encounter Is NOT Something We Want To Hear

While the nation is hailing the encounter of the 4 accused in the rape and murder case of the Telangana vet doctor Priyanka Reddy, one man as an absolutely different take to this and we just don’t know what to say. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and political activist, Tehseen Poonawalla does not agree with this method of punishment and said that wrongs don’t make one right.

Where the nation and celebs feel that justice has been served by killing the brutal rapists in the encounter, Tehseen has voiced his opinion by Tweeting, “MPs inside Parliament demand Lynching of the accused. Cops carry out an #Encounter, instead of the govt fixing the system to ensure proper investigation, fool proof case & swift trial! The system is broken & we are demolishing it. We are FAST descending into a lawless state!”

In another tweet, the man had something similar to say yet again. Tehseen’s next Tweet read, “Two wrongs do not make a Right ! We are rapidly descending into an anarchy and NO RULE of LAW! The government can’t indulge in encounters this way. Will Asaram or a high profile Sengar or a Chinmyanand also meet with the same fate ? Or are encounters meant for the poor?”

Tehseen has received severe backlash for his opinion where many have accused him of insensitivity and only finding political gains in every situation. Meanwhile various celebs like Rakul Preet, Jaya Bachchan, Jr. NTR and Rishi Kapoor have hailed the move by the Hyderabad police calling it an incident where justice is served.

