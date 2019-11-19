Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rohit Shetty Calls Himself An Employee Of Devgan Films & Says Ajay Devgn Is His Boss

Ajay Devgn along with Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Om Raut and others released the trailer of upcoming much-awaited film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay’s best friend and filmmaker Rohit Shetty also attended the grand event and spoke about his friendship with the superstar.

Rohit Shetty said, “I haven’t come here as a director, you can count me here as one of the old employees of “Devgan Films”. My journey will be incomplete without a name and that is Ajay Devgn. All of you call him Ajay Devgn, I call him Boss. We’ve spent 20 years together. This relationship hasn’t been about a few Fridays but two generations.”

He further adds, “I am today here because what you are going to experience here is a 30-year-old dream of Ajay Devgn. He wanted to give a lifetime visual experience to the audience and coincidentally, he fulfilled his dream with his 100th film.”

Rohit also praised the whole team of Tanhaji movie for the efforts and hard work they have put in to make the film an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Ajay and Rohit have together worked in hit franchises like Singham & Golmaal.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s trailer has received an extremely positive initial response on the internet.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!