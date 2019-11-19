Post her marriage with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is choosing her scripts wisely. As of now, Deepika is a part of Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Recently, she was also confirmed being part of much-anticipated Mahabharat and Dharma Productions’ dark romantic thriller.

It was during the trailer launch of Good Newwz, Karan Johar revealed that a female star of his production venture will get a credit as a co-producer and the announcement regarding the same will come out soon. Now it is learnt that for his next home production with director Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone is coming on board as a co-producer as well apart from acting in it.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone will be co-producing her next romantic thriller after Kabir Khan’s ’83.

The source close to the development states, “Deepika Padukone’s film with Shakun has her playing the central character. Deepika shoulders the film, that is a dark romantic drama, where Siddhant Chaturvedi has been paired opposite her. Karan and Deepika discussed the project and the actress really loved the idea. In fact, she also spoke to Karan and they both agreed to have her on board as a co-producer.”

The movie is set to take off during February 2020.

Talking about Deepika’s other projects, ’83 and Chhapaak, the actress will be essaying quite interesting in these films. She will essay Rumi Dev, Kapil Sharma’s wife’s role in ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. In Chhapaak, the actress essays the role of n acid attack surviour.

