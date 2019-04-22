Tamil Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Has A Narrow Escape In Colombo Terror Attack

Noted Indian Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar had a narrow escape when she left one of the three hotels in the Sri Lankan capital just before it was bombed on Sunday.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Radikaa tweeted that she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

“OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left Cinnamon Grand hotel and it has been bombed. Can’t believe this. Shocking,” she tweeted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!