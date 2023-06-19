Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for his roles in ‘Mardaani’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ’83’, remembered his father as the ‘rock’, the family could always rely on.

On Father’s Day, Tahir took to Instagram to post a picture of himself as a boy with his father, an Indian Air Force officer.

Tahir Raj Bhasin captioned the picture: “Happy Father’s Day pa:) Your strength & courage have been examples to live by. Thank you for always being the rock one can rely on.”

The actor won praise for playing Sunil Gavaskar in ’83’.

Tahir Raj Bhasin also acted in the film ‘Looop Lapeta‘, which was the Indian adaptation of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’. The movie also starred Taapsee Pannu and received positive reviews from critics and audience.

He was also seen in the 2022 romantic-crime-thriller Netflix web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein‘. Since the show was so loved by viewers, they are now waiting for its season 2.

