Tahir Raj Bhasin On ’83 Co-Star Ranveer Singh: “He Is Treating It Like The Biggest Film Of His Career”

Though Tahir Raj Bhasin made his big-screen debut back in 2012, it was Rani Mukherjee’s Mardaani that gave newfound stardom to the actor for his portrayal of the menacing villain of the film. And now Tahir’s last release Chhichhore has been gaining him accolades from far and wide from critics and audiences alike.

The actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ambitious project, ’83 based on India’s iconic Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Speaking about playing the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the film, Tahir has been quoted by Filmibeat saying, “There is pressure. But it’s also an honour to play a legend like him. Gavaskar was India’s first superstar before Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and now, Virat Kohli. To portray that and to do it with dignity and the pride which that part deserves is pressure. So, I took four months of cricket coaching with real coaches including Balvinder Singh Sandhu who was a member of the 83 squad when they won the World Cup.”

The film features Ranveer Singh essaying celebrated cricketer and then Indian Cricket Team Captain, Kapil Dev. Speaking about working with the Ram Leela actor, Tahir said, “Ranveer Singh is treating ’83 like the biggest film of his career. To see him be the first one in practice and the last one to leave, it’s like a newcomer. I find his energy motivating for me.”

Further speaking about his part in the film Tahir said, “I had to play cricket not like how Tahir would. I had to play like how Gavaskar would which is a big change in my cricket form. So, there has been a lot of stress on how one would walk on the field, hold the bat because there are two things in India which everyone loves and is an expert on- films and cricket. ‘83 is a combination of both. So, there is pressure but at the same time, there’s excitement that I am doing something and am a part of a project that everyone is looking forward to watch.”

The film boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, the Kabir Khan directorial is all set to hit the theaters on the 10th of April 2020.

