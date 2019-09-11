Jamai 2.0 Stars Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma Seek Blessings From Lal Baug Cha Raja – See PICS!

Television heartthrobs Ravi Dubey and Nia sharma have been in talks for their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming web series Jamai 2.0. Recently, the duo visited Lal Baug Cha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi before the release of their show.

Nia wore a yellow kurti with white dupatta which reminded us of her look from Jamai Raja whereas Ravi stuck to the basics.

Ravi put up a post sharing that they have been trying to pay a visit bappa for days, but this day was chosen as God’s will for them.

Nia posted:

right at bappa’s feet! #lalbaughcharaja

Seeking blessings on behalf of the entire team of #jamai2.0 .. @ravidubey2312 @chintzykaur@ashviniyardi @viniyardfilms@zee5premium .. big thank you 🙏

Ravi posted:

Trust me we had been struggling for days to come here Of all the days bappa could have called us he chose today the day jamai2.0 launched.. had the most amazing darshan ….who could wish for her a better beginning #lalbaughchyaraja#GanpatiBappaMorya #sidni #nivi#blessings #Jamai2point0 streaming now on zee5 #ravidubey #niasharma

About Jamai 2.0:

Set in Pondicherry, Jamai 2.0 is a digital spin off of Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja. Roshni’s mother, Durga Devi, owns a chain of night clubs in the city and has a firm grip on the city’s night life. Their life takes an unexpected turn when Sid, a man with a dark past, enters their lives. This 10 episode romantic thriller is now exclusively streaming on ZEE5

