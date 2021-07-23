Advertisement

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin feels extremely fortunate to be getting good work despite the pandemic crippling the entertainment industry of India. He says it feels amazing to finish dubbing for his work projects and watch them come alive.

Tahir said: “It feels amazing to finish dubbing for my projects and watch them come alive. Post-production has been a big challenge through the pandemic and it’s great to finally be able to meet the crew, get into the dubbing studio and get to work. We’re in fifth gear racing forward to completion and soon they will be ready for release.”

His upcoming line-up includes “Looop Lapeta”, “Bulbul Tarang”, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” and “83”.