Taapsee Pannu On The Benefits Of Being An Outsider: “I Don’t Have A Surname To Protect”

Taapsee Pannu has not once but several times now proven the fact that she is not someone who minces her words and will not back off from calling a spade a spade! And now, in yet another instance, while most actors have opened up about the hardships faced as a newcomer or outsider to the industry, Taapsee feels being someone with no industry connects is in a way a blessing more than a cure!

Reasoning out her stance, Taapsee has been quoted by Bombay Times saying, “A famous parent recently told me that their kid went through a grilling interview with a big director and was heartbroken to be told that they are not ready for a debut yet. I was looking at him and thinking if he even knew how many films it would take me to get a one-on-one meeting with the director. But as an outsider, I have some privileges too. I don’t have a surname to protect, so I don’t come with tags and can be fearless with my choice of films.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee had recently called out to Harshvardhan Kapoor saying that had the man not been a star kid and Anil Kapoor’s son he would have not got another chance in films after his debut tanked.

Clearing the air around her statement and saying that she was not taking a dig at one particular person, the Pink actor said, “I’d said most star kids but was asked to name someone. When you have parents in the business, it is easy to get through. It doesn’t guarantee success, but it gives you access. It takes people like me years to get through the door of a director’s office. Also, even after a failure, resurrection is easier for them. I had interacted with Harsh only a few times earlier.”

She added, “We spoke after the episode aired and I clarified that it wasn’t a personal dig, nor was I undermining his efforts. I told him that I understood the burden of being a star kid. It’s just that as an outsider if my first few films hadn’t worked, I wouldn’t have got another chance.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee has an interesting line up of films with Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and Tadka in the making.

