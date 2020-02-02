Taapsee Pannu On Doing Thappad: “Once A PT Teacher Had Hit In School & I Was..."

The makers of Thappad recently released the trailer of the film starring Taapsee Pannu as the lead and the trailer has gotten a really good response. Taapsee’s acting is getting better with every single film she’s doing and her subjects are quite unique too. She has made a spot of her own in the industry and created her own niche for her fans.

Talking to Pinkvilla on doing Thappad, Taapsee revealed that the reason behind doing a film on this subject is very personal. She said, “I wouldn’t answer beyond this so don’t probe me. But there’s a very personal reason to do this film. That’s what I have channelized in Thappad. I wanted to do a film on this subject.”

She also revealed that she was never hit on by her parents and said, “I was never hit by my parents because I was a studious and obedient kid. But once, a PT teacher had hit in school and I was infuriated.”

Taapsee also clarified the air on Thappad being called a domestic violence film and said, “There were initial drafts of the film where people would say: Ek hi thappad hai? But Anubhav sir was clear that he wanted only one thappad. Otherwise, he would have made a domestic violence story.”

Well, the trailer was quite appealing and we can only hope that these kinds of movies make an impact in our society. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated to release on the 28th of February, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!