Taapsee Pannu Confirms Being ‘In Talks’ For Mithali Raj’s Biopic

Taapsee Pannu convinced one and all with her portrayal of a hockey player in Soorma alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Now it looks like the actress is back to bringing another sports personality to the silver screen.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by it is being alleged that the Mulk actress is all set to play Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian Woman Cricket Team, in a biopic on Raj’s life!

Speaking about the importance of sports and sports personalities; Taapsee has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “During school days, I was a Jack of all trades, master of none (laughs). I was into many things but sports always interested me. I don’t know how and why, but it came naturally to me. I’d play all those street games, also till I was in class and 12, so that resulted in me learning different sports and then buying a badminton team, too.”

She further added, “I’ve always been fond of looking at sports people play because I feel they‘re the real heroes representing the country. There’s so much pressure on them to deliver and they don’t have a second take either.”

Responding to reports of the Mithali Raj biopic, the Pink actress said, “I’d say that I’d love to be part of the Mithali film, but it’s too early right now to say it’s happening. I’m in talks for it. I’m doing another sports film, which will be announced soon.”

It certainly will be worth the wait for an official announcement!

