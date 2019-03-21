T-Series FINALLY Beats PewDiePie On YouTube; Now 12,700 Subscribers Ahead!

Almost every internet geek is aware of the ongoing YouTube war between Indian music giant, T-Series and Swedish Vlogger Felix Kjellberg’s channel, PewDiePie. Both channels hold the top spot in terms of subscribers. The count game went to extreme level, when recently the celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, urged people to support the Indian music channel.

It all started in 2018, when YouTube channel named FlareTv started a live streaming showing the live subscriber counts. Further PewDiePie posted the roasting content about Indians and also made fun and took a dig at T-Series in his track ‘Bitch Lasagna’. Since then it’s been a battle to garner the top spot.

PewDiePie’s track and videos received backlash from the president of T- Series, Neeraj Kalyan, as he stated, “It’s a matter of pride for all Indians that an Indian YouTube Channel will soon be world’s biggest channel on YouTube.

“But it seems a set of overzealous PewDiePie fans are negatively spamming T-Series channel on YouTube. I would like to inform them that we are not perturbed by this kind of behaviour.

“We will continue to build and grow our fan base globally. No amount of spamming will be able to hold back the power of good music”, reports DNA.

Even, the managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, requested Indian people to join the movement of making their beloved channel number one, in terms of subscribers. He also initiated the #BharatWinsYouTube, which received a loads of support from Indian vloggers and Bollywood celebrities.

At present, T-Series with 90,472,300 subscribers has marginalized the distance by less than 13k with PewDiePie’s 90,458,833. And with the competition getting intensified with each moment, let’s hope our own musical giant prevails over the world by grabbing the top spot.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!