T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar Honoured By Guinness World Records!

India’s biggest music label T-Series’ chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar was presented the official Guinness World Records certificate for being the first YouTube Channel to surpass 100 million subscribers on the popular video sharing platform. Kumar received the honour at the hands of Mr. Rishi Nath, adjudicator, Guinness World Records TM, at a function hosted in Mumbai today.

A dominant player in the Indian entertainment industry, T-Series catapulted itself to the top slot with leading films, songs as well as singles (non-film music). Founded in January 2011, the T-Series YouTube Channel, having 29 sub-channels is the most viewed channel for the last one-and-half years. Today, it also has the largest subscriber base in the world. This makes it the no. 1 YouTube Channel in the world.

Bhushan Kumar, who has been leading the music and film company successfully, recently took brand T-Series a notch higher with international recognition coming home. Bhushan Kumar has placed the nation on the global map with this achievement where the entire country takes pride.

A delighted Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely excited and humbled to have brought T-Series to this pinnacle and be bestowed a prestigious global benchmark of achievement and excellence such as the Guinness World RecordsTM. It is the collective effort of my team that has helped us reach this milestone. Now that it has actually happened, we only consider this a new beginning to go further and higher and capture new frontiers. I would like to thank each and everyone who supported us during this journey and helped me realise my father‟s dream. I would like to thank my mother (Sudesh Kumari) for giving me her unconditional support when I would go to her in the initial days worried about how I was going to pull it off. I am indebted to my uncle Krishan Kumar who stood like a rock with me in those years when I needed him the most.

“A special thank you to Ved Chanana ji who has been there for me from day one if I had any doubt about absolutely anything. I want to thank Mukeshji for guiding me patiently when I was a novice in my starting years. Also, I want to thank Vinod Bhanushali for walking besides me and smoothly taking care of marketing and publishing initiatives all these years. I want to thank Neeraj Kalyan, who efficiently handles digital and the legal arm of the company and also walks shoulder to shoulder with me. How can I forget Shiv Chanana, who singlehandedly oversees the entire film production responsibilities. Thank you to the Young Turk Shivam, who silently works with proven results in the music and digital team.

“I would also want to thank Hirenji who has been a great advisor whenever I have needed him the most. I want to thank Kohli ji, who laid down the foundation of a robust ANR department in our company. His guidance in my learning days remains invaluable. I would like to also thank Mr A. N. Saigal who has held my hand when I was taking baby steps in the business. I would also want to thank Mr Vijay Sachdeva for being the strongest support to me from the days of the cassettes till today.

“My wife Divya deserves a special thanks for always being a pillar of strength in everything I do. My sisters Khushali and Tulsi for their unconditional love and support for their bhai, no questions asked. This journey to the top would not have been possible without the unstinting and loyal support of my entire T-Series team, who is actually my extended family. For obvious reasons not all can be named here. I could go on and on and the space would not be enough. My T-Series team, my extended family has got the winning streak and it‟s because of their passion that we have achieved so much success, reached this milestone of being the „first YouTube Channel to reach 100 million subscribers‟ and I humbly accept the Guinness World RecordsTM” certificate for becoming the „First YouTube Channel to reach 100 million subscribers on behalf of the entire T-Series team, my extended family.”

Mr Rishi Nath, said, “As an official adjudicator of Guinness World RecordsTM, I would like to congratulate T-Series (India) on their remarkable achievement of being the „First YouTube Channel to reach 100 million subscribers‟.”

Besides India, the T-Series‟ audience base spans the UK, USA, Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries.

From making music to licensing and publishing content across several media platforms, T-Series is the destination to a vast variety of content. One conglomerate that looks after music production, music acquisitions, movie production to marketing and distribution, Bhushan Kumar has put India on the global map by taking the label to greater heights with its resounding digital success.

With an exceptional run in global markets with Aashiqui 2, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, amongst others, T-Series has close to 18 films lined up in 2019 and several which are under production for 2020.

Bharat, De De Pyaar De, Saaho, Street Dancer, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Batla House, Marjaavaan, amongst others, T-Series has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry to deliver new, interesting and varied content. Achieving the milestone of 100 million subscribers on YouTube is just the beginning of a new journey

