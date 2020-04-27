Swaroop Khan: “Folk Music Can’t Be Threatened By Remix Market Or Any Kind Of Music”

Folk Singer Swaroop Khan says folk music is like a vast ocean that has been in existence for thousands of years, and he does not think that its threatened by remix or any other type of music.

Known for his hit songs in “PK” (“Tharki chhokro”) and “Padmaavat” (“Ghoomar”) , singer Swaroop believes that every kind of music deserves its due credit.

“Folk music is like an ocean. It is vast and huge. I don’t think folk music is being threatened by the remix market or any other type of music. This whole thing about one type of music being threatened by other needs to stop. Folk music has been in existence for thousands of years and it is well appreciated and loved in India and overseas,” said Swaroop.

He had been part of “Indian Idol” seaspn 5 and thinks that folk music is a way of connecting with god. “Different kinds of music cater different kinds of taste, there is rap, classic, rock, folk, fusion, filmy songs, all of which exist because people love them. I don’t think folk music is threatened by anything. Folk music is a way of connecting with god. It has been here from long before and will remain till long after,” he said.

Swaroop Khan says “Indian Idol 5” changed his perception about singing.

He also talked about his childhood dream of becoming a singer. He said: “Some people are forced into their respective professions, but as far as I can remember, I’d always wanted to be a singer. I come from a family of singers, so it’s been part of my upbringing. Singing made sense to me, it appealed to me and I followed it”.

Swaroop Khan’s hits includes “Mehandi”, “Bahut hua samman”, “Jai ho pehlwaan”, and “Crazy lagdi”,

