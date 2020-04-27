The Zee Horror Show & Akbar Birbal Make A Comeback On Zee TV – Relive The Nostalgia!

As India’s responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content with shows like The Zee Horror Show, Akbar Birbal and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin.

In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV has already brought back some of its most iconic shows and entertained its audience with some 90s nostalgia. But looks like it has another surprise up its sleeve! The channel is all set to rerun its popular and spine-chilling property, the Zee Horror Show. Yes, the spookiest horror show is all set to return and it will take you back in time and evoke a feeling of nostalgia, starting from April 27 only on Zee TV.

With a collection of minutely curated short horror stories that are sure to send a shiver down your spine, the Zee Horror Show spooked everyone back in the day and now it has returned to scare everyone once again.

The popular and eerie background score will also make everyone reminisce the 90s. In fact, we are sure the theme song still has the potential to induce goosebumps all over your body. From stories of ghosts to superstition, the show will surely keep its audience hooked. Get ready for the same spine-chilling experience yet again, starting from April 27, every Monday to Friday at 11:30 pm.

But that’s not the only show that the channel is getting back! Zee TV is leaving no stone unturned in entertaining its audience to the fullest during the COVID-19 Lockdown. To lighten up everyone’s mood during the Lockdown, Zee TV is also set to narrate the engaging period drama with dollops of sparkling wit and tongue in cheek humor, Akbar Birbal.

This classic tale passed down generation after generation in India will surely make the audience go gaga all over again with its comical take on the relation between Emperor Akbar and his seventh jewel, Birbal. In fact, apart from making everyone laugh and grabbing everyone’s attention with its majestic storytelling, it will also impart some valuable life lessons to the viewers. To watch this fun-filled tale of Akbar Birbal, tune in every Monday to Friday at 9.30 am, starting from April 27.

Talking about these iconic shows making a comeback on the channel, Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle shared, “During periods of stress across the world and all of us leading a restricted lifestyle, Zee TV aims at providing its viewers with content that helps them escape the stress and monotony, transporting them back to happier times.

So, to enhance their family TV-viewing experience, we are bringing back shows that they have all grown up loving over the years. In fact, over the past few years, we have received umpteen requests to bring back certain shows that viewers had particularly enjoyed. Zee Horror Show is one such show that people have eagerly looked forward to seeing again. Akbar Birbal, with its witty, light hearted narrative and life lessons will also provide a great start to your day. These shows are a part of our constant endeavour to provide the audience with a wide variety of content to choose from and enjoy during this extended period of nationwide lockdown.”

So, what are you waiting for? Switch on your TV and get entertained with some entertaining, iconic classics only on Zee TV!

