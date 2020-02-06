Swara Bhasker Slams Youtuber Gunja Kapoor For Filming In Shaheen Bagh, Calls Her Sick Toxic Woman

It was yesterday when the news of YouTuber Gunja Kapoor sneaking in the anti CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh came out. She is being criticized for her move including actress Swara Bhasker who has condemned Gunja’s actions and called her a toxic shameless woman.

Gunja is a political analyst and YouTuber who is the admirer of PM Narendra Modi. The PM also follows her on Twitter. She was caught red-handed in the protest when people observed she was asking too many questions. She was later pulled out by the Delhi police and was released later from arrest.

After being extracted, she took to her twitter handle and wrote, “I am safe & sound. Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPoliceआप सबके सहयोग व प्रार्थनाओं की शक्ति से बहुत बल मिला। @DelhiPolice का विशेष आभार।“

I am safe & sound. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPolice आप सबके सहयोग व प्रार्थनाओं की शक्ति से बहुत बल मिला। @DelhiPolice का विशेष आभार। — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) February 5, 2020

The tweet reached Swara who is already upset with the establishment. The actress slammed Gunja for her move and wrote, “Shame on you Gunja! You are safe because the women you went to malign in a devious, deceitful, evil and may I say the incredibly tacky plan – they shielded you. Thank them for their patience and empathy- you sick toxic shameless woman…”

Shame on you Gunja! You are safe because the women you went to malign in a devious, deceitful, evil and may I say incredibly tacky plan – they shielded you. Thank them for their patience and empathy- you sick toxic shameless woman… #ShaheenBaghProtest #GunjaKapoor https://t.co/0V2R7PBa4n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2020

It was earlier this week we saw Swara coming down on ground zero addressing the protesters in a rally in Indore. She criticized the government for giving Adnan Sami citizenship. The actress spoke about many things and had a strong stand against the government curated CAA NRC act.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!