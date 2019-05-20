Swara Bhasker Gives A Strong Reply To Ashoke Pandit’s “Ghar Wapsi In Saffron” Comment!

Swara Bhasker has given it back to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit who tried to tease her on Twitter. Ashok took to Twitter and posted a newspaper cutout of Swara in which she can be seen wearing saffron. The cutout was actually from a recent interview of Swara for which the publication used that particular picture of her.

Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “@ReallySwara ‘s Ghar Wapsi in saffron. Abhi to #ExitPoll2019 ka result Hi aaya hai. Aage Aage dekhiye hota hai Kya…

#ModiAagaya”

@ReallySwara ‘s Ghar Wapsi in saffron. Abhi to #ExitPoll2019 ka result Hi aaya hai. Aage Aage dekhiye hota hai Kya…#ModiAagaya pic.twitter.com/20MWaXStAs — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 20, 2019

Swara who was furious by his tweet called out him openly and gave a strong reply. She tweeted, “Mr. Pandit. With due & more respect than u deserve neither u nor ur terror apologist Godse loving friends own the colour saffron, how much ever u May try to misuse it to hide ur hate. U can’t deal with the fact that practising Hindus call out ur bullshit hate politics. Face it!”

Mr. Pandit. With due & more respect than u deserve neither u nor ur terror apologist Godse loving friends own the colour saffron, how much ever u May try to misuse it to hide ur hate. U can’t deal with the fact that practising Hindus call out ur bullshit hate politics. Face it! https://t.co/MVlci1y9wJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 20, 2019

Swara Bhasker is one of those Bollywood stars who never shy away from speaking about the issues even if they have to go against the ruling government. For the same reason, the actress often gets trolled on social media. However, she has stood strong and has always given it back to the haters.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. The film also starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas was based on modern wedding and friendship. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film broke many stereotypes.

