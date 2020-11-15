Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where a young version of the late actor feeds their infant son with a spoon and she watches.

“Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. Irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren’sday #happydiwali,” Sutapa captioned the image.

Check out Sutapa Sikdar’s post featuring Irrfan Khan below:

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. The actor, who was battling cancer for the past couple of years, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at the age of 54.

The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons, Babil and Ayaan.

Recently, son Babil on Instagram shared a picture which sees late actor Irrfan Khan switching roles and, for a change, go behind the camera.

In the image, Babil sits by a lake while Irrfan clicks him with a camera.

“Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said ‘that’s all you have to do’. I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you,” Babil captioned the image.

