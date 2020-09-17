Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a lot of chaos and debates in the Bollywood industry. But amidst all this, his family is fighting a tough battle for his justice. Especially Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of the late actor, who has been very active on social media and seeking the help of the fans at every step. But, recently she announced that she will be off social media for 10 to immerse herself in deep meditation and prayers and heal herself from the loss she has suffered.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebrations. The picture has Sushant and Shweta posing for the camera. She captioned it: “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain.” Well, we agree to her because Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is the one who have been most affected by his death.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of the investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Must Read: Sourav Ganguly Wants Hrithik Roshan To Follow These Steps Before He Starts With His Biopic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube