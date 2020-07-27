Sushant Singh Rajput's Life-Based Movie 'Suicide Or Murder' Finds Its NEPOKING, Check Out!

The film Suicide or Murder – A Star is making a lot of noise. The movie is based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. It stars TikTok star and actor Sachin Tiwari portraying the late actor’s character.

Suicide or Murder is being helmed by Shamik Maulik and Vijay Shekhar Gupta will produce it. A few days after SSR’s death, this project was announced. Recently, Sachin’s first look from the movie was shared on social media.

Today, the makers shared Bollywood’s NEPOKING in the movie. It will be a negative character in this film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life. Model Rana will essay nepoking in the movie. Today, the first look poster of the same was revealed.

The caption for Nepoking in SSR’s life-based movie Suicide Or Murder – A Star reads, “He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as ‘The #Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge.”

Meanwhile, director Shamik Maulik told IANS that Suicide or Murder is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. The director said it is a film about young and aspiring actors who come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams.

The film is expected to go on floors in September. The makers are vouching for a Christmas release.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has been getting a whole lot of love for his performance in Dil Bechara. The film has been criticised for its shortcomings, but Sushant’s performance is leaving everyone teary-eyed.

