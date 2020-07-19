Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Recalls His Long & Last Conversation With The Late Actor

“Dil Bechara” director Mukesh Chhabra on Saturday revealed that he last spoke to his films lead star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, 18 days before the actors demise. It was May 27, Chhabra’s birthday, and the filmmaker recalled the conversation was a long one.

“He had personally called me up on my birthday and we spoke. We had a long chat on 27th May. He would always be there, wishing you on your birthdays, so he had called. That’s about it,” recalled Mukesh Chhabra, speaking to pinkvilla.com.

“Because of the lockdown, he and I hadn’t met for a few months. I wish I knew he was in pain,” Mukesh Chhabra told the website.

“Dil Bechara”, the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final release, opens digitally on July 24. The film co-stars budding actress Sanjana Sanghi and has music by AR Rahman. “Dil Bechara” is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!