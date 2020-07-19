Sushant Singh Rajput’s Spirit On His Death: ‘They Brought Nails’, Check Out Paranormal Expert Steve Huff’s Revelation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14, 2020 left his family, friends and fans in shock. Over the last month, friends and fans have been flooding social media with many throwback videos and pictures of late SSR while remembering him. Many of his fans are demanding a CBI probe in the case as they think it was a planned murder, not a suicide.

A few days back, paranormal expert Steve Huff claimed that on the request of Sushant’s fans, he spoke to SSR’s spirit. Steve Huff dropped the video on his YouTube channel, Huff Paranormal. In this video, Huff was seen setting up his spirit box to talk to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, he asks Sushant’s alleged spirit if he is in the light as well as if he remembers how he died. As per Steve, he had a heart-to-heart interaction with Sushant’s alleged spirit.

The paranormal expert has now disclosed the second part of his interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput’s spirit. This video begins with Steve asking Sushant’s alleged spirit if he remembers him, to which, SSR replies, “But you allow me.”

Steve further brought up the statement ‘big arguments with men’ made by the late actor’s alleged spirit. He asked him to talk more about it, to which, Sushant Singh Rajput responded, “That’s now ended.” Steve then asks the alleged spirit if he has anything to say and the actor replied, “I’m good.”

On being asked if he remembers how he died, the spirit asserts, “They brought nails.” Sushant’s alleged spirit requested to stop the interaction after Steve quizzed him if he has met people he knows.

Fans are now coming up with theories that by nails he meant a hanging rope.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!