"Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not A Rajput; We Are Sad That He Died": RJD Leader

RJD legislator Arun Yadav has stirred up a new controversy about the caste origins of Sushant Singh Rajput. Yadav says Sushant wasn’t a Rajput by caste and that any descendent of Maharana Pratap won’t die by hanging himself.

Yadav’s remark has political implications in the context of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Opposition leaders say members of the RJD are habitual offenders in making such controversial statements.

Arun Yadav, RJD MLA from Saharsa, said Rajputs are known to fight till their last breath like Maharana Pratap and do not give up on life the way Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly did.

“We are sad that he died but I am afraid that he wasn’t a Rajput,” Arun Yadav said.

Following his statement, the BJP quickly pounced on it saying the RJD is known for doing politics of caste.

“We want Tejashwi Yadav to clarify his stand on Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangna Ranaut,” Anand said.

Neeraj Kumar, information and public relations minister of Bihar and a prominent JDU leader, also said: “Such statements display the complete bankruptcy of a party. Their education was done at Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for shepherds). You cannot expect much from them. Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t belong to one caste or community alone. He was a son of Bihar.”

However, RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said Arun Yadav has made the statement in his personal capacity and the party has nothing to do with it.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav is one of those leaders who have been demanding justice for Sushant Singh and his family since day one of the tragic incident. He had demanded a CBI inquiry in the early stages of the investigation,” Tiwari said.

Must Read: Karan Johar Follows YRF@50 Plan? To Announce Multiple Films Starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube