Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Police Demands YRF To Submit Contract Copies, Actor’s Manager & PR Questioned

The Mumbai police are currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On June 14, the actor took a drastic step of ending his life in his Bandra apartment. His death news has shattered his family, friends, and fans. Everyone wants the truth about his demise to come out.

A lot of reasons are coming out that might have pushed the late actor to die by suicide. However, the police are doing their own investigation to find out the truth. They are interrogating everyone Sushant Singh Rajput was in touch with for the last 10 days. Now, Pinkvilla reports that Mumbai Police has demanded contract copies of SSR with Yash Raj Films (YRF). They will be going through these contracts next. The portal had contacted YRF regarding the same but there has been no response yet. The late actor’s manager Shruti Modi was also questioned. She was his manager for the film, Chhichore.

Along with Shruti Modi, the police also interrogated PR Radhika Nihalani. As per the portal’s sources, Shruti told the cops that Sushant was a different kind of person and was going to start various projects. He was all set to start a virtual games company and was working on a social service project called ‘Nation For World’. She also spoke about his other projects called Genious and Dropout.

Yesterday, Mumbai Police also interrogated Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and actress, Rhea Chakraborty. Her interrogation went on for more than 9 hours.

Meanwhile, the police had found 5 diaries in the actor’s house. Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immersed his ashes in the Holy Ganges in Patna.

