Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Requests PM Narendra Modi To Look In The Case: “My Brother Had No Godfather”

The commotion around Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise is still loud enough. While all eyes are now on Rhea Chakraborty, after SSR’s father filed a complaint against her, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now approached the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to look into the case. Kirti has tagged the PM in a tweet with a note and below is all you need to know.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing a lot of updates about her late brother. From his chats to his dreams and many things that the world did not know about.

Now in her latest tweet, the sister has requested PM Narendra Modi to look into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In a note she wrote, “Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

While sharing the note, in the caption she introduced herself as Sushant’s sister, and also expressed her belief in the Indian judiciary system. She wrote, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate”

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the spotlight is now on Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend. According to reports, the Supreme Court may hear her transfer petition on August 5. This petition demands that the case that is filed with the Bihar Police be transferred to Mumbai Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Investigations have been on since then, and many angles have been probed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!