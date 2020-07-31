Rhea Chakraborty Viral Video: Netizens Assume That The Actress Calls Sushant Singh Rajput A ‘Gunda’
Rhea Chakraborty is falling into more trouble with every passing day. Initially, what looked like a simple case of suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput is turning out to be a complicated case with many hidden angles.

The Bihar Police has found a shocking video of Rhea where she can be heard openly talking about how she controls her boyfriend. Rhea can be heard calling herself ‘Tai’ and her boyfriend, which netizens are assuming was Sushant at that point of time, a ‘Gunda’.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of ‘abetment of suicide’, among other charges. And after this video, the ‘Jalebi’ actress sure has a lot of questions to answer.

We do not know if this video was just for fun or she actually meant what she said as there are no details as in what context the conversation was happening in the video. It is also not clear when was this video shot and was Sushant present when it was being shot?

She had told the Supreme Court on Thursday that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father in Bihar. Also, after the FIR, Rhea Chakraborty told the apex court that she has been receiving a lot of death as well as rape threats and that she is in deep trauma because of Sushant’s demise. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

