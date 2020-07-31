Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mahesh Shetty REVEALS Some Unexpected Things About Rhea Chakraborty, Could Be The Prime Witness

Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been garnering a whole lot of news from a bunch of people. Along with Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, now we’ve SSR’s friend Mahesh Shetty shedding light on some important things.

For the unversed, it’s been reportedly said that before the night of the Chhichhore actor’s death, he tried calling Mahesh Shetty as well as Rhea Chakraborty. Unfortunately, both of them didn’t answer.

As per the latest news coming in, Mahesh Shetty has made some shocking revelations in his statement to Bihar Police. The officials there are considering to label him as a primary witness to the case. The reports also state that he was the first person to enter the house on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In a CNN News 18 report, Mahesh Shetty also revealed that he had asked Sushant Singh Rajput to consult his parents, but Rhea Chakraborty didn’t let him. The reports state that Rhea didn’t ‘allow’ Sushant to talk to his parents. She also used to constantly keep checking Sushant’s phone.

Sushant’s other friend Siddharth Pithani is also in the news as he revealed having the pressure to speak against Rhea Chakraborty. Mumbai Mirror revealed that in an email to Mumbai Police on July 28 at 2:48 Siddharth wrote, “I was told I would receive a phone call, after which I received a call from an unknown WhatsApp number. But the call ended within 40 secs, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of.”

