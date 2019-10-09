Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Spend Quality Time Together On A 15-Day Getaway In Paris

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty have been very secretive about their alleged relationship but the media sure knows how to take the hint. The two have often been spotted spending quality time together and yet again the couple flew to the city of love – Paris for a long romantic getaway.

Yes, according to reports in SpotBoyE, the lovebirds are currently in Paris and they are enjoying the Parisian boulevard in each other’s company. Well, even you can take hint from their social media posts that the two actors are in Paris. Sushant recently posted a video of him entering the Disneyland in Paris.

Sushant wrote, “Come Rain, Come Snow. Wherever Your Dreams take You

You Gotta Go…! —— Dream 25/50 Disneyland,” and looked pretty excited to go inside the theme park. Meanwhile, Rhea chose to pose in front of the famous Louvre Museum and looked quite excited to be in the city of love.

If the reports are to believed, the couple left from India, a couple of days back and has planned to stay in Paris for a week more. Earlier the buzz was Sushant is waiting to pop the BIG question to Rhea and we think this Paris Trip might just be the right opportunity for him. Who knows!

Sushant Singh Rajput recently even opened up about her equation with Rhea. He said, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?”

“If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it,” said Rajput.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor. Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre.

