Shahid Kapoor Responds To His ‘Visible Goosebumps’ Picture He Had During Kabir Singh Climax

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is out of the cinemas after doing Blockbuster business at the Box Office. But the film hasn’t stopped winning hearts and it seems it never will thanks to its digital release on Netflix. In fact, the digital release is helping the fans experience the film on another level because it’s letting them take note of some details which went unseen earlier.

A fan of Shahid Kapoor recently noticed that the actor had goosebumps while filming for a climax scene of Kabir Singh. She took to Twitter and shared the close screenshots of Shahid from a scene in which Preeti reveals to Kabir that the baby in her womb is of him. The screenshots reveal that Shahid was having goosebumps at that moment.

The fan wrote, “When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he’s going to be a father. Respect, Shahid. “

Shahid responded to the tweet and revealed that he didn’t notice that while shooting the scene and it was the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself who first noted it while editing. He wrote, “Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it.”

Earlier talking about Kabir Singh’s success, Shahid Kapoor said that he doesn’t believe in being complacent after the success.

“I don’t believe in feeling complacent. I feel you should always strive to do better. When you do certain work then it stays in your memory and when you do work over the years, then those memories and experiences become part of your life. I think that’s why the more work you do, the better you can become,” said Shahid.

Meanwhile, there are reports which suggest that he will be next seen in Jersey remake.

