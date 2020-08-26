Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has broken millions of hearts. His family, friends and fans are still unable to accept that he is no more. It has been more than two months since he passed away. But many are finding it hard to accept the reality. Just like humans, his pet dog Fudge is also severely affected by his buddy’s absence.

As human beings, we can share our sorrow and pain with people. We can write or talk about it on social media. But animals don’t have that privilege. When the actor passed away, a video of sad Fudge looking at SSR’s pic went viral on the internet. Everyone was worried about the well-being of the labrador.

Well, Sushant’s fans took a sigh of relief when his family adopted him. Currently, they all are taking good care of him. Fudge was with Sushant for quite a long time. Several times, the Dil Bechara actor had shared videos with his best buddy.

In one of the videos, Sushant Singh Rajput dances to Govinda songs with his pet. The video is full of happiness and joy and will instantly bring a smile on your face.

Another video is of the duo enjoying amid a water body. It is a video from one of their vacations outside Mumbai. SSR is holding Fudge tightly in his arms as they admire the greenery surrounding the river.

Check out some pics and videos of Sushant’s pet dog Fudge:

The bonding Sushant shared with Fudge was pure and full of love. All one can say he was SSR’s, real pal!

