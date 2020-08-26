The several probes following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are churning out details that have been under wraps all this time. What now has sparked a controversy, is Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to the morgue after the actor’s death. The State Human Rights Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital for allowing Chakraborty in the morgue.

The recipients of the show-cause notice by SHRC also includes the Mumbai Police. This notice is in reference to allowing Rhea inside the morgue in Mumbai’s Cooper hospital while Sushant’s post mortem was being done.

This instance came into light as several videos of Rhea Chakraborty walking out of the morgue went viral. As per the rules, only family members are allowed to have access to the mortuary. This has raised the alarm. SHRC chief MA Sayeed has issued these notices to the Dean as to know why was this special permission granted. He even has put Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on urgent and has given the hospital a deadline on August 31.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Sayeed said, “I saw several video clips of Rhea Chakraborty visiting the mortuary at Cooper. I have asked the registrar of SHRC’s legal wing to check the provisions. We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so.”

Another SHRC officer shedding light on the investigation said, “We are investigating how she (Rhea Chakraborty) gained entry when she isn’t related to the deceased (Sushant Singh Rajput). We will have hearings, and legal consequences will follow. The police will also have to face the consequences.”

Talking about the delay, SHRC said that the FIR was lodged in July following which the political tug of war and the debate between Mumbai police and Bihar police started. Finally, the case was handed to the CBI, and SHRC could apply for a parallel probe. As per BMC, neither they nor the Mumbai Police has received the notice yet.

Must Read: Sandip Ssingh Called Sooraj Pancholi’s Mother 4 Times Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube