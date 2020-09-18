A Mumbai court has sent a drug peddler from Goa – Chris Costa – to judicial custody till October 1, after his two-day remand with the Narcotics Control Bureau ended here on Thursday. This remains another arrest after Rhea Chakraborty and others in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Costa was among the seven drug peddlers, suppliers, and dealers arrested – including 6 from Mumbai – in the NCB swoop at different locations on Sunday as it attempts to unravel the Bollywood drug nexus in the case of the death of actor Sushant.

So far, a total of 17 persons, including ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s schoolmate Suryadeep Malhotra, have been arrested besides the drug peddlers.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others arrested are currently in either judicial custody or NCB custody for varying periods depending on the charges against them. The Sushant Singh Rajput case is still being investigated by NCB, ED as well as the CBI.

