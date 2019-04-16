Sushant Singh Rajput Is Intellectual As Ever & This Remains As A PROOF!

Inspiration can be found anywhere if one knows where to look. Millennial businesswoman, Natasha Malpani Oswal, with the launch of her debut poetry book, Boundless, has through her words inspired Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput like never before.

Through her poems, Natasha reaches out to women, nudging them to set out on the journey of finding their own voice and identity. With the book being divided across 5 sections, them being falling, recovery, belonging, escaping and discovery, it is the feeling of belonging that struck a chord with Sushant.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

When asked about which section/part of Natasha’s book ‘Boundless’, did he connect with the most, Sushant said “I would certainly go with the emotion/feeling of belonging. As much as I claim to be detached to the narrative, there are a host of memories that I simply do not want to let go of. These are the memories that I have acquired from my family and loved ones. I am what I am due to their love and adulation. Letting go is something that I don’t want to do, rather than cannot do. Poetry is a very condensed form of a feeling that can get you to feel. It has the power and I am glad I got to experience this through the book.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!