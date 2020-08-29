Rhea Chakraborty’s chats in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have given rise to a whole new angle. While NCB has begun their probe in the possible drug involvement, the recent update says that Rhea has accepted that the chats revolving around drugs were all typed by her in the probe. Below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, while in the probe when ED came across a drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, they approached the Narcotics Control Bureau to investigate it. Now as the NCB begins its probe, some big revelations are expected.

As per a Times Now report now, Rhea Chakraborty has accepted of typing all the drugs-related texts herself. For the unversed, Jaya Saha with whom Rhea’s chats went viral was also interrogated. It is being said that Jaya gave Sushant Singh Rajput a drug named CBD. Reports also suggest that it was given to him with coffee.

In other chats involved, it is seen that Rhea Chakraborty is talking to several people and is inquiring about the availability of drugs. Meanwhile, in a recent in length interview, Rhea rubbished all the claims put on her. In the interview, the Jalebi actor claimed that Sushant was battling depression and was also claustrophobic.

In other news, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty were summoned by the CBI and were reportedly interrogated for 10 long hours. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

