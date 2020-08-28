Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Goa-Based Hotelier Gaurav Arya Asked To Appear Before ED

ED officials have summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in an investigation related to a money laundering case linked to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Arya has been told to appear before the enforcement agency’s investigation officer on August 31.

ED officials arrived at Hotel Tamarind, a resort run by Arya in North Goa’s beach village of Anjuna, and pasted the notice on the hotel gate, after they could not meet the hotelier.

The notice said that Arya had to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 a.m. in connection with the case ECIR/MB20-5/31/2020 booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Arya is one of several persons who had participated in WhatsApp chats with Rhea, allegedly related to narcotic substances.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the first time on Friday appeared before the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the Bollywood actor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions.

The federal agency that registered the case against the actress, and her family among several others on August 6, will ask Rhea how she came in contact with the late actor; when they started dating; how was her relation with Sushant.

