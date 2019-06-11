Super 30: Here’s Why ‘Real Life’ Anand Kumar Has Flown To Mumbai To Meet ‘Reel Life’ Anand Kumar- Hrithik Roshan

Ever since the trailer of ‘Super 30‘ released, it has been receiving an overwhelming response from celebrities and audiences alike. Even the alumni of Anand Kumar’s Super 30 have taken to social media to congratulate Hrithik Roshan on his portrayal of their teacher, with flair. With the world going gaga over Hrithik’s promising portrayal, even the real master from Super 30 could not give a visit to Mumbai a miss!

Anand Kumar, the man whose life the biopic is based on has been overjoyed after watching the trailer and has taken time out of his schedule, this week to visit Mumbai and personally greet Hrithik Roshan for the apt portrayal the actor has cast on-screen.

The real reason why Anand Kumar is in Mumbai is that he wanted to personally meet and hug Hrithik Roshan after the tremendous response Super 30’s trailer has received. He believes that the way Hrithik has imbibes each nuance of his personality, overwhelmed him so much that there was no way, Anand could not come and pay a visit to the superstar.

Anand felt so close to his own self after watching Hrithik’s portrayal that he personally wanted to come and show his overwhelmed self to Hrithik. He took time out of his busy schedule even with the stressing time when the results for Patna IIT-JEE advance are soon coming out on June 14, this year making sure he flies down to Mumbai and meets the superstar, thanking him for doing justice to his character. He also feels that Hrithik has touched his heart with the performance which has imbibed the soul of the character.

More so, this is not the first time that Hrithik is receiving praise all the way for his performance but there is a legacy of challenging role to Hrithik’s credit which define him as a superstar. Super 30 is the next of Hrithik’s where the actor will be essaying the role of a Mathematics teacher who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

