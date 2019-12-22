Suo Moto Or Suno Moto? Swara Bhasker Trolled For Wrongly Spelling A Legal Term

Swara Bhasker is now synonymous to trolling and the Veere Di Wedding actress has even accepted the fact. The actress who has always been very outspoken about her opinions on things is often slammed for her bold remarks. And today is no different for her. The actress was yet again trolled by the netizens for wrongly spelling a legal term – Suo Moto.

Sharing her thoughts on the ongoing protest in Uttar Pradesh, Swara Basker took to Twitter and said, “The news from #UttarPradesh of beatings, detentions, discriminatory profiling of Muslims, torture and the rising death tolls is shameful and horrifying. Signals an utter break down of the rule of law. Ajay Bisht has turned UP police into a rogue force.”

The news from #UttarPradesh of beatings, detentions, discriminatory profiling of Muslims, torture and the rising death tolls is shameful and horrifying. Signals an utter break down of the rule of law. Ajay Bisht has turned UP police into a rogue force. #SackAdityanathGovt #Shame — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Swara Basker went on to say, “Also ques: can’t the courts take suno moto cognisance of what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh.. there are enough videos going around to call for some kind of judicial intervention, no?”

Swara spelt Suo Moto as ‘Suno Moto’ and was heavily trolled for the same. The netizens made fun of how Bollywood is uneducated and even body-shamed the actress.

One user went on to write, “Err, it’s Suo Moto, not Suno Moto.

The reason why Bollywood should stick to mindless song and dance and not bother their tiny brains with matters of importance.”

Another wrote, “Darling, it’s not ‘suno moto’ but ‘suo moto’. Suno moto is when you address a fat woman which is not applicable here.

Now coming back to UP, for your own benefit, please be a part of rioting crowd and see how quickly UP police lathis will convert you to Swara Kardashian”

Check out the other tweets:

Suno moto??

It's suo moto.. And it's cognizance not cognisance.. Pehle padh likh lo yrr desh surakshit apne aap ho jaayega😭😭 https://t.co/1CPgvszVvZ — Abhishek Panwar (@iamAbhi_9) December 22, 2019

She called @swati_gs a Jahil Sanghi and consider herself very smart but can you @ReallySwara tell me, what is suno moto? https://t.co/3yCMJuj0MR — Adv Abhishek Rajpoot🕵🏻‍♂️ (@ImAbhiRjput) December 22, 2019

First of all it is not ..Suno Moto darling it is "Suo Moto"and secondly it is not cognisance it is cognizance

Swara.Aur ek Pappu ke baare me suna tha…now uh r competing with him for the title.😂😂😂 https://t.co/43kl5dH2dw — Artidesai555 (@artidesai555) December 22, 2019

😂😂😂😂 again proving that movie stars are the dumbest!! It's "Suo Moto" not Suno Moto… say Hello Moto no!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sEN3Me87iD — Kishore C Iyer🇮🇳 (@Kishoreciyer1) December 22, 2019

"Suno Moto" or "Suo Moto" ?? This is What Happens When You Watch "TikTok" More than Reading Books on "Civics" Aunty ! You Need to Really Work Hard on Basics 😊😊😊 https://t.co/BkWpG5ZVrc — Chandrabhushan Joshi (CJ) (@MatruBhakt) December 22, 2019

Earlier, Swara Bhasker faced severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as “chu**ya” and “Kameena” on the chat show “Son Of Abish”. A video spreading like a wildfire on social media showed Swara using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked with, in an advertisement shoot, during her early days in the film industry.

Swara Basker then said that she did not say the word “chu**ya” on the child actor’s face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically “evil”.

