Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY Spills The Beans On Her Show Reprising POO!

Kareena Kapoor Khan will forever be remembered as Poo from Karan Johar’s family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The actress certainly gave glamor and fashion a different meaning all together by adding her oomph factor to the character of Poo which has gone on to become relevant with fashion inspirations even today for the youth!

And then when news came out of Kareena returning to screen with her iconic character in a show titled Reprising Poo, fans just couldn’t keep calm! While the rumor mill has been buzzing with these speculations for quite a while now, nothing solid had been announced so far. And now, Kareena has finally spilled the beans on what can we expected and the recent developments around the project.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Bebo has revealed, “Karan and I are still in talks. The show is being written and will be announced once the script is locked.”

Further speaking about the series, that is supposed to be aired on digital streaming giant Netflix and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Bebo said that though the though is very much there, the project is yet to go on floors. “We don’t know when it [the series] will go on floors. [At the moment], I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha and Takht.”

Finally, Bebo has said that she and the character have both grown over the years. And now at 40, Bebo and Poo will both be what they are at heart, but just a little calmer. “The essence of Poo won’t change, but she will be calmer. They are writing it with a spirit where the core characteristics will not be change. She will always be synonymous with me. And if I may add, it can’t be done by anyone else.”

