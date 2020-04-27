Sunny Leone’s Date Night With Husband Daniel Weber & Some Wine Is What We Are All Craving In This Lockdown

Since there is no stepping out due to the nationwide lockdown, actress Sunny Leone celebrated a date night in the dining room with husband Daniel Weber. They are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and their kids are one of the most papped celeb kids.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a photo posing with Daniel and sipping on red wine.

“Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room,” she captioned the image.



On Sunday, Sunny shared a picture of her “lockdown piece of art”, which she has called “broken glass — sort of like our lives at the moment”.

She had also tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout.

Sunny had shared a video where she is seen wearing a high-cut leotard, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, married Daniel in 2011. In 2017, the couple adopted their first child Nisha from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. In 2018 the couple announced the birth of their twin boys — Noah and Asher — through surrogacy.

