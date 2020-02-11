Sunny Leone Wishes To Receive THIS Message From PM Narendra Modi

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has garnered a huge fanbase and her reach on social media is the evidence. But ever thought who the actress is a fan of? In a recent interview, Sunny revealed that she wants to receive a message from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and below is what she said.

Sunny who is busy promoting her new application Wysh was present in the city to interact with the media. The actress when asked which celebrity she wishes to receive the text message from, she to our PM’s name.

She said, “It’s Mr Narendra Modi. I just want to get a ‘Hi’ from our Prime Minister. I really wish if I get a message like ‘Hi Sunny… Love me.’

Talking about Wysh, the app as the name suggests is a wish. One can send customized videos to their fans when they request from different countries. Be it a birthday, anniversaries or just something as normal as a hi.

On the film front, the actress will be seen in the Malayalam film Rangeela, to be directed by Santosh Nair. The film that marks Sunny Leone’s debut in the south also stars Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody.

