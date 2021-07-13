Advertisement

Sunny Leone is known for sharing quirky posts on social media to educate her fans on what to do, not to do and even just simply motivate them. The actress did so once again by sharing a funny video on her Instagram handle.

The actress took to social media on Monday and reacted to the ‘revenge travelling’ happening across the country. Advising fans that places aren’t going anywhere, she requested all her fans to stay home.

Sunny Leone captioned her post, “Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere.. neither should you!! #SunnyLeone #dontbeanidiot#StayHome #StaySafe.” The clip she shared along with it has the cautionary advice “Mountains are calling” written on it.

In the video, Sunny Leone is seen on the set of a film. Dressed in a brown jumpsuit she runs into a crowded place. The video cuts to an alarming picture of hundreds of people on a road in the mountains. In the end, Sunny is seen returning back slowly with a panicked face. Check it out:

As photos and videos of thronging tourists have been circulating on social media, Sunny shared the post to urge people to avoid travel. And we hope people heed this advice.

On the work front, Sunny Leone’s upcoming projects include Shero and The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon.

