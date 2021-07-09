Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one’s health seriously.

“When it’s finally crossed 100… you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM,” she wrote.

In the pictures, Sunny Leone wears a red dress and red heels.

In the past, too, Sunny Leone has shared her love for cycling on social media.

Previously, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It seems the clip of an action stunt, and as she was performing she landed on a bed.

She captioned the video post: “Relaxing on the job!! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika.”

Anamika, an action series, marks Sunny’s debut in the digital space. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sunny’s upcoming projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

