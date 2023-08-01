Actress Sunny Leone is over-the-moon as her movie ‘Kennedy’ after Cannes Film Festival is set to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Praising her director Anurag Kashyap, she said that he has the ability to see people in a different way that makes him special.

Sunny told IANS: “I definitely think he’s a magician. I think he has the ability to see different people in a way that makes him special and chooses who he works with and how he helps them and nurtures them through either professionally or personally. He is such an amazing man.”

What is that one thing Sunny took back home from ‘Kennedy’?

The actress said: “That really anything can happen in life and your life can change within one phone call and I am very very excited about everything what’s going to come after this huge debut in Cannes and Kennedy being accepted all over the world from many festivals.”

Directed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhatt.

The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ (2013) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022).

The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years.

‘Kennedy’, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023.

It is also being premiered at 2023 Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Talking about the IFFM premier, she said: “I am very excited to be going to Melbourne and being able to showcase the film there and do believe that a lot of people from the fraternity will also be there so it will be very interesting to see their feedback within the Bollywood industry as well and it’s going to be fun.”

