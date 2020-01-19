Sunny Kaushal Confesses On Having A Crush On Brother Vicky Kaushal’s Former Girlfriend

Sunny Kaushal, who got his first lead movie in Bhangra Paa Le, shares amazing chemistry with brother Vicky Kaushal. They both have been giving sibling goals since Sunny has become a part of the industry.

Before Bhangra Paa Le, Sunny Kaushal was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. He was critically acclaimed for his performance in that film. Even for Bhangra Paa Le, he was praised for his dancing skills and efforts.

Now in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he has a crush on one of Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend in the past. He said, “Yes, but before I knew that she was his girlfriend. Mujhe baad mein pata chala ki woh log date kar rahe hai. (I came to know later that they were dating.)”

He was quizzed how will Vicky Kaushal react after watching this interview. To which Sunny laughed and said, “He wouldn’t know which one.”

He has earlier talked about his bonding with Vicky and said, “One should have a very strong urge to create their own identity in the society. It doesn’t emerge from the fact that I am called Vicky’s brother. It’s a proud thing for me because this shows how well Vicky has made his mark. But I do have a strong urge to be my own person irrespective of that. It is something you should always have no matter who you are or which field you are in,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!