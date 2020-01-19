Fighter: Not Janhvi Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt But Ananya Panday To Romance Vijay Deverakonda?

It has been a long time since Vijay Deverakonda is in search of a leading lady from Bollywood for his next film fighter. While Janhvi Kapoor was a strong name after Alia Bhatt, the ball may have fallen in Ananya Panday’s court. The grapevine is buzzing with speculations and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

The film Fighter has been making headlines for Vijay’s rigorous prep and the missing leading lady. Last month it was actress Janhvi Kapoor who was almost locked and said to be making her south debut alongside the hunk. But according to the reports in Telugu 360, turns out that that the actress is too busy with her Bollywood commitments and has no dates to venture into the South.

According to the same report, it is now Ananya who has been roped in to play the role. It is said that the actress has already signed the film and will jump into the prep anytime soon. It also says that the makers are keen on releasing the film during summer.

Initially, there were reports that Dharma head honcho who has also turned into Vijay’s close friend was playing an instrumental role in finding Vijay a lead actress. In fact, he was the one who suggested names like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and so on.

Meanwhile, Vijay will begin the shoot for his solo portions soon and has returned from Bangkok where he was under rigorous prep for the same film which is been directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!