Sunny Deol On Shah Rukh Khan & Darr Controversy: “Darr Isliye Hoga, Kyunki Unke Andar Koi Khot Thi”

By now, most of the hardcore Bollywood followers know about the tussle happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol during the shoot of Darr. Yash Chopra’s psychological romantic thriller was received very well but it’s majorly known for Shah’s psychotic act. Sunny Deol, since then has displayed disinterest in any project having Shah Rukh Khan.

In the latest episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny yet again has expressed his views on the whole Shah Rukh Khan-Darr scenario. In one of the videos released by Rajat, we can see Sunny very casually remembering the incident. He’s asked, “When you were shooting for Darr, everyone was scared of you?” To which Sunny laughed out and said, “I guess, they must be scared because they were wrong.”

Check out the video here:

'I did not speak to Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk for 16 years after that tiff on 'Darr' sets', Actor Sunny Deol @iamsunnydeol in #AapKiAdalat Tomorrow Saturday night at 10 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/uERbsn2nDt — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) June 14, 2019

In a recent interview, Sunny told, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

This wasn’t the first time Sunny remembered it, in 2001 in an interview with Filmfare, he said, “I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

