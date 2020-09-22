Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty share a close bond. On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and posted a video of a few moments spent with Jackie.
“45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala… @apnabhidu,” Suniel wrote.
For an added effect, he inserted the hit title track “I’ll be there for you” of the American sitcom, “Friends”, in the background.
Trending
Reacting to the clip, Jackie’s son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis. Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty found the video “cutest”.
With a friendship of so many years, the duo has given all of us friendship goals!
Suniel Shetty and Jackie have worked together in several films, including “Border” , “Baaz: A Bird In Danger” and “Refugee”.
Who would you like to dedicate the FRIENDS track? Let us know about it in the comments below.
Must Read: #BoycottBollywoodDruggies: Netizens Have A Field Day Supporting Kangana Ranaut Against Deepika Padukone
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube