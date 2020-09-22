Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty share a close bond. On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and posted a video of a few moments spent with Jackie.

“45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala… @apnabhidu,” Suniel wrote.

For an added effect, he inserted the hit title track “I’ll be there for you” of the American sitcom, “Friends”, in the background.



Reacting to the clip, Jackie’s son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis. Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty found the video “cutest”.

With a friendship of so many years, the duo has given all of us friendship goals!

Suniel Shetty and Jackie have worked together in several films, including “Border” , “Baaz: A Bird In Danger” and “Refugee”.

